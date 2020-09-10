Tucson mayor, city council declare 'climate emergency'

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson city leaders outlined their goals to combat climate change at a Wednesday city council meeting.

Mayor Regina Romero and City Council Member Paul Durham led the effort to pass a "climate emergency," which commits the city to a 10-year plan of "climate action and adaptation," according to a press release from the mayor's office.

The plan will aim to get the city to carbon neutrality by the end of its implementation, in 2030.

According to the news release, the declaration directs all city departments to align efforts with the Paris Agreement on combating climate change and the Green New Deal -- a resolution in the U.S. Congress with sweeping goals to tackle the climate crisis.

The declaration also directs all city departments to identify climate adaptation and mitigation strategies and prioritize sustainability solutions, the news release says.

The mayor's office says the plan comes in connection with a broader movement of local governments declaring climate emergencies around the world. The movement's website says more than 1,700 governments have made similar declarations so far -- including 102 in the U.S. -- covering 820 million people worldwide.

