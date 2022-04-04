Tucson named third best city for climate change resiliency, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new study reveals Tucson is the third best city in America for climate change resiliency.

Researchers determined Tucson has an effective plan in place to help combat climate change which would keep the city thriving for years to come.

Hippo Insurance found a number of factors contributed to this, including:



Comfort index - 7.5/10

Cost of living - 89.4/100

Median home price - $300,294

Climate change index - 35.9/100

Climate change risk level - 67/100

Climate action plan status - Committed

Average home insurance premium - $1,521

Cumulative Resilience Screening Index score - 7.001

Across the country, Tucson has the fifth-highest climate resiliency score of all cities studied.

Part of the city's plan to fight climate change consists of planting one million trees by 2030.

Tucson is also at low risk for flooding and wildfires.

Researchers studied data calculated by the Environmental Protection Agency, ClimateCheck.com ratings and Policygenius analytics to come to these conclusions.