City looks to improve transit system, wants your feedback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is proposing transit service changes throughout the area it currently covers.

This proposition is in collaboration with the Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority. All involved parties say changes may happen to your neighborhood route.

Public feedback is needed for:



Realigning and extending routes

Investing in high-frequency service

Improving access and quality of service

Extending service hours

Adding weekend frequency

Anyone may fill out the survey online before Friday, Sept. 8.

City of Tucson

There are also numerous opportunities for people to attend meetings throughout the month of August.

Town Halls



Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 12:00 p.m.

Pima Community College – Northwest Campus 7600 N. Shannon Rd. Room G102

Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 12:00 p.m.

Joel D. Valdez Main Library 101 N. Stone Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10 | 12:00 p.m.

Woods Memorial Library 3455 N. 1 st Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10 | 5:00 p.m.

Miller-Golf Links Library 9640 E. Golf Links Rd.

Friday, Aug. 11 | 10:00 a.m.

Quincie Douglas Center 1575 E. 36 th St.

Friday, Aug. 11 | 12:00 p.m.

Valencia Library 202 W. Valencia Rd.

Monday, Aug. 21 | 5:30 p.m.

Pima Community College – West Campus 2202 W. Anklam Rd. Room CG06

Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 12:00 p.m.

Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers 7474 S. Camino de Oeste

Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 5:00 p.m.

Ward 2 Council Office 7820 E. Broadway Blvd.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 12:00 p.m.

Sahuarita Town Hall – Council Chambers 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5:30 p.m.

University of Arizona 1303 E. University Blvd. Sabino Room

Thursday, Aug. 24 | 12:00 p.m.

Ward 6 Council Office 3202 E. 1 st St





Pop-up Locations

Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 4:00 p.m.

Tohono T’adai Transit Center 4540 N. Stone Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 10:00 a.m.

Ronstadt Transit Center 215 E. Congress St.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 4:00 p.m.

Roy Laos Transit Center 205 W. Irvington Rd.



Virtual Meetings



Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-1 Phone: 1-408-638-0968 Webinar number: 993 1466 1320

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2 Phone: 1-408-638-0968 Webinar number: 955 4616 9254



The city said it plans on having Spanish and ASL interpreters at both virtual meetings.