City looks to improve transit system, wants your feedback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is proposing transit service changes throughout the area it currently covers.
This proposition is in collaboration with the Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority. All involved parties say changes may happen to your neighborhood route.
Public feedback is needed for:
- Realigning and extending routes
- Investing in high-frequency service
- Improving access and quality of service
- Extending service hours
- Adding weekend frequency
Anyone may fill out the survey online before Friday, Sept. 8.
There are also numerous opportunities for people to attend meetings throughout the month of August.
Town Halls
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 12:00 p.m.
- Pima Community College – Northwest Campus
- 7600 N. Shannon Rd.
- Room G102
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 12:00 p.m.
- Joel D. Valdez Main Library
- 101 N. Stone Ave.
- Thursday, Aug. 10 | 12:00 p.m.
- Woods Memorial Library
- 3455 N. 1st Ave.
- Thursday, Aug. 10 | 5:00 p.m.
- Miller-Golf Links Library
- 9640 E. Golf Links Rd.
- Friday, Aug. 11 | 10:00 a.m.
- Quincie Douglas Center
- 1575 E. 36th St.
- Friday, Aug. 11 | 12:00 p.m.
- Valencia Library
- 202 W. Valencia Rd.
- Monday, Aug. 21 | 5:30 p.m.
- Pima Community College – West Campus
- 2202 W. Anklam Rd.
- Room CG06
- Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 12:00 p.m.
- Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers
- 7474 S. Camino de Oeste
- Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 5:00 p.m.
- Ward 2 Council Office
- 7820 E. Broadway Blvd.
- Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 12:00 p.m.
- Sahuarita Town Hall – Council Chambers
- 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
- Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5:30 p.m.
- University of Arizona
- 1303 E. University Blvd.
- Sabino Room
- Thursday, Aug. 24 | 12:00 p.m.
- Ward 6 Council Office
- 3202 E. 1st St
Pop-up Locations
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 4:00 p.m.
- Tohono T’adai Transit Center
- 4540 N. Stone Ave.
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 10:00 a.m.
- Ronstadt Transit Center
- 215 E. Congress St.
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 4:00 p.m.
- Roy Laos Transit Center
205 W. Irvington Rd.
Virtual Meetings
- Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 5:30 p.m.
- Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-1
- Phone: 1-408-638-0968
- Webinar number: 993 1466 1320
- Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 5:30 p.m.
- Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2
- Phone: 1-408-638-0968
- Webinar number: 955 4616 9254
The city said it plans on having Spanish and ASL interpreters at both virtual meetings.
