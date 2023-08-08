Fall 2023 Transit Schedules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran's wheels are gearing up for a new full schedule with longer hours and into the weekend and modified routes.

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, Sun Link is extending hours until 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 21, the following Sun Tran, Sun Express and Sun Shuttle routes will have adjustments:

Sun Tran/Sun Express

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 34, 50, 61, 101X, 103X, 104X, 105X, 108X, 109X, 110X, 201X, 203X, 204X

Sun Shuttle

401, 412, 413, 421, 430, 440, 486 Rt. 401 – Time-point stops have changed and schedule changes Rt. 412 – New service route

Route shift from River to Orange Grove between La Cañada and Shannon and schedule changes Rt. 413 – New service route, time-point stops have changed and schedule changes

Route shift from I-10 to Bald Eagle, Camino de Oeste and Oldfather Discontinued stop at Arizona Pavilion Extended route to Shannon, now serving Pima Community College Northwest, Nanini Library, Northwest YMCA, Tucson North MVD Rt. 421 – Added additional stops

VA – 6th and Veterans South Tucson Municipal Center – 6th Ave & 26th St. Flag Zone– La Cañada from Duval Mine to Trader· Rt. 440 – time-point stops have changed and schedule changes Rt. 430 - Neighborhood labels Rt. 440 - Timepoint and schedule changes Rt. 486 – Route information is now in Sun Shuttle booklet and several stops have been renamed

Quijotoa -> Maish Vaya (Trading Post) Robles Junction (Three Points) -> Three Points (Robles Junction) Tucson -> Tucson (Laos Transit Center)



Sun Tran clarified Route 25 will remain on Park Avenue and won't deviate to the Innovation Tech High School/JTED Innovative Learning Center. It also clarified Route 486 with service to Ajo is now part of the Sun Shuttle booklet.

Riders may check schedules online, contact customer service at (520) 792-9222 to plan their trips and are also encouraged to download the Sun Tran app.

