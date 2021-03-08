Circle K reporting gas shortages at Arizona locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Circle K confirmed Monday that it's continuing to experience gas shortages at some of its Arizona locations.

According to a statement sent to KGUN 9 on March 3, the supply issue is due to the recent storms in Texas, as well as supply issues in California.

"Everyone on our team in Arizona and Circle K's global fuel department is working hard to correct the situation," said Tim Tourek, VP of Operations Grand Canyon Business Unit.

Specific locations were not listed in the statement.

KGUN 9 followed up with Circle K on Monday, March 8. The company says supply continues to be a challenge.

"We are working hard to be at full capacity soon. We greatly appreciate the patience of our Circle K customers and promise to return to business as usual as soon as possible.”

