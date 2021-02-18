Cold pushes Natural Gas up 1,700% for Tucson Government

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Brutally cold weather in Texas has burned the City of Tucson when it comes to Natural Gas prices---with a 1,700% jump in what the city is paying to heat buildings and run vehicles.

The City Manager's Office says as a bulk user of natural gas, the city negotiated a contract that sets very favorable prices for natural gas but cold weather has led to shortages that made it impossible for that supplier to deliver the gas the City of Tucson needs.

That led City Government to buy gas on the open market and led to the huge surge in price. A memo from City Manager Michael Ortega says the city’s Natural Gas cost has jumped from about $2400 per day to more than $41,000 per day.

Household natural gas consumers should not face a similar jump in price, according to a spokesperson for Southwest Gas.

To conserve, the city has urged employees to put on some sweaters as it cut heating temperatures in city buildings by five degrees in the daytime and ten degree at night. That does not apply to city-owned public housing where people in vulnerable populations may live. They are being asked to conserve voluntarily.

The city is taking other steps to reduce natural gas use in facilities like pools at city parks.

City garbage trucks and some SunTran buses run on Natural Gas. The city is working on ways to keep them running.