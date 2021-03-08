TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County gas prices continue their upward rise. Today's cheapest location is ARCO at Valencia and Cardinal at $2.80, followed by Pilot at Craycroft north of I-10 at $2.87.

Cheapest diesel is $2.80 at five spots: Fry's, Speedway and Pantano; Two different Speedway convenience stores at Broadway and Columbus and Oracle and Pusch View Lane; AAFES (on DMAFB) and Chevron at Golf Links and Pantano Road.

Traveling east of Tucson to New Mexico, many will stop at ADOT's Texas Canyon Rest Area. An emergency water line repair was completed last Friday.

Work is scheduled to wrap up today on northbound Country Club at Speedway. It's been closed to northbound travel since March 3 for contractor work in the intersection.

Milling and paving continues through tomorrow on the road to Mt. Lemmon, at the Babad Do'ag Vista Point pullout and associated portion of the roadway. Workers are restricting travel between mileposts 2 and 3 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

