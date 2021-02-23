Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tucson back to normal natural gas prices

items.[0].image.alt
Google Images
Tucson
Posted at 8:34 PM, Feb 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-22 22:34:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson is no longer paying eye-popping prices for natural gas, now that severe weather has eased in Texas.

Last week, the city reported its usual natural gas bill had jumped from $2,400 per day to $41,000 a day, which is about a 1,700% increase.

The city manager said severe cold in Texas put so much demand on natural gas supplies that the city’s usual supplier couldn’t deliver enough gas. That forced the city to buy natural gas on the open market where prices were so punishing.

The city reduced heat in its buildings, except for housing authority apartments and looked for other ways to reduce gas use.

Now that prices are back to normal, heat in city buildings is back to normal too.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.