City of Tucson back to normal natural gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson is no longer paying eye-popping prices for natural gas, now that severe weather has eased in Texas.

Last week, the city reported its usual natural gas bill had jumped from $2,400 per day to $41,000 a day, which is about a 1,700% increase.

The city manager said severe cold in Texas put so much demand on natural gas supplies that the city’s usual supplier couldn’t deliver enough gas. That forced the city to buy natural gas on the open market where prices were so punishing.

The city reduced heat in its buildings, except for housing authority apartments and looked for other ways to reduce gas use.

Now that prices are back to normal, heat in city buildings is back to normal too.