Cinderella's Closet helping teens in need get free prom dresses

Spring has sprung — and so has prom season. For teens who may not be able to afford the perfect dress, Cinderella's Closet has a solution — free formal wear for those in need.

The Junior League of Tucson is hosting the Prom-O-Rama on Saturday, April 1 with over 1,000 dresses and accessories donated by Tucsonans that are available to choose from.

"With Cinderella's Closet, we provide free formal wear for any student to pick out a gown, shoes, accessories so they can really enjoy their prom experience this spring," said chairperson Amy Cisak.

They will be accepting donations for the event until Saturday; any donations that come in after that will be saved for the next event.

"It is completely free, and it's first come, first served," Cisak said. "We have an amazing day planned with about a thousand dresses, shoes, handbags, accessories."

Prom-O-Rama 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Junior League of Tucson

2099 East River Road, Tucson AZ 85718

