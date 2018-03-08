Cinderella's Closet making prom on a budget possible

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's almost high school prom season, but between tickets and dresses, prom night can really add up. Luckily, Tucson high school girls have a Fairy Godmother in Cinderella's Closet.

On Saturday, hundreds of dresses will be given away for free. This non-profit organization was started more than 10 years ago, and it collects dresses and other prom supplies throughout the year through donations so they can make sure every girl can go to prom and feel like a princess in a beautiful dress.



Cinderella's Closet is not only giving away dresses, but this weekend, there are raffles for gift certificates for dinners, so everything is taken care of for these girls and their dates.

If you want to take part, you don't need to make a reservation. Just show up on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.