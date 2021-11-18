Chuck Huckelberry released from hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has been released from the hospital and is now receiving care and physical therapy at a new facility, according to a post on the Pima County Facebook page.

Huckelberry was injured in a bicycle accident on Oct. 23 and reportedly suffered a brain bleed.

The social post includes a statement from Maureen Huckelberry on her husband's recovery process that reads, "We can’t say thank you enough to all of the incredible healthcare professionals and staff at Banner University. The care they provided Chuck and the kind and nurturing support they gave to me and my family was extraordinary. Again, I want to thank everyone for their continued concern for Chuck and his progress. It is deeply touching and meaningful to me, Chuck and our entire family. Thank you."

----

