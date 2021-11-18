Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Chuck Huckelberry released from hospital

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN 9
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry at a meeting in July 2017.
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry at a meeting in July 2017.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 18:52:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has been released from the hospital and is now receiving care and physical therapy at a new facility, according to a post on the Pima County Facebook page.

Huckelberry was injured in a bicycle accident on Oct. 23 and reportedly suffered a brain bleed.

The social post includes a statement from Maureen Huckelberry on her husband's recovery process that reads, "We can’t say thank you enough to all of the incredible healthcare professionals and staff at Banner University. The care they provided Chuck and the kind and nurturing support they gave to me and my family was extraordinary. Again, I want to thank everyone for their continued concern for Chuck and his progress. It is deeply touching and meaningful to me, Chuck and our entire family. Thank you."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!