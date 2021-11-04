Police report: Huckelberry injured with brain bleed in wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to a police report, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry suffered an injury that created bleeding in his brain.

The report of the Oct. 23 accident describes Huckelberry's injuries as a brain bleed without a skull fracture.

The report was relayed back to investigators at the accident scene by a Tucson police officer dispatched to Banner University Medical Center to check on Huckelberry.

The report describes Huckelberry as unresponsive and unable to answer any questions from investigators.

Tucson police say a surveillance camera at a downtown restaurant caught video of a driver hitting another car after an improper lane change.

The driver of that other car lost control and hit Huckelberry.

Witnesses say Huckelberry was wearing a helmet and obeying traffic rules.

The driver was cited for making an improper lane change and causing an accident with serious injuries.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

