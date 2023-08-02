Watch Now
Christopher Clements retrial for murder of Isabel Celis rescheduled to 2024

Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 00:28:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Superior Court in Pima County is rescheduling Christopher Clements' retrial for the murder of 6-year-old Isabel Celis to next year.

The 41-year-old's first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn't come to a unanimous decision. They debated about seven hours over two days.

Isabel's father first reported her missing from their midtown home in 2012. Clements led investigators to her remains in 2017.

A superior court judge set his trial for Feb. 6, 2024, scheduling it over the course of 16 days.

Clements is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

