Cesar Chavez name dropped from Pima Co. holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cesar Chavez day will no longer be a holiday for Pima County workers.

Pima County Supervisors voted unanimously to take Chavez name off a floating holiday for County workers after stories came out that the formerly revered leader of the Farm Workers Union sexually abused women— including women who were not adults yet.

The holiday will continue with a new name to be decided later.

District Five Supervisor Andres’ Cano says Cesar Chavez’ disgrace does not reduce the value of the movement to end abuse of farm workers.

“Arizona farm workers, many of them immigrants, continue the hard work of feeding families and sustaining communities across this country. I say this because we can be proud of the farm worker movement and continue that fight for justice, and we can honor that movement while also telling the truth. And the reality is that Pima County should not continue honoring Mr. Chavez when so much harm has come to light.”

Besides removing Cesar Chavez's name from a county holiday, the Supervisors told staff to look at all County property and remove any art or signs that relate to Chevez.

The City of Tucson has already taken steps like removing a statue of Chavez just south of downtown.

