Dos and don'ts this July 4th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — July 4th is just around the corner and some folks will want to light up some fireworks to celebrate.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says aerial fireworks are illegal (unless you have a permit), but non-aerial fireworks are perfectly legal.

“When shooting out fireworks you definitely want to be careful about it. You want to keep away from dry brush. Keep away from houses as much as you can. Anything that could be ignited by sparks. A lot of people like to set them off in the street. Make sure it’s not a street where cars are coming,” said Deputy James Allerton.

Here’s a list of fireworks he says are legal.

“Sparklers that stay on the ground. The poppers. Those sorts of things are all legal fireworks so you can have a fountain that primarily stays on the ground and has some sparks going around. Once you start shooting fireworks into the air, those are the ones that are considered illegal,” he told KGUN9.

Deputy Allerton says possession or use of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor. If found guilty, it could lead to fines and possible jail time.

“You don’t want to have anything that projects up into the air. Bottle rockets. Things that shoot different projectiles out of them,” he added.

Allerton says it’s best to stay away from anything that shoots up into the air. Another concern of the department this July 4th is celebratory gunfire.

“Celebratory gunfire can, of course, be very dangerous. You know, when bullets go up, they have to come down somewhere, and they come down at a high rate of speed. So they can cause damage and be dangerous to people you may not even see,” the deputy told KGUN9.

Not to mention, it’s illegal to practice celebratory gunfire. It is also considered a misdemeanor and can lead to fines or jail time.

He says, if you’re thinking about lighting aerial fireworks...don’t. Enjoy the ones that have already been planned.

“There’s some great fireworks displays around the community this year. Hopefully we can all enjoy them. And if you do have novelty fireworks at your home, make sure they’re legal and that you do it safely,” said Deputy Allerton.

