Stage 2 fire restrictions in place for Pima, nearby counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For those planning summer camping trips, high fire danger and dry conditions are triggering stricter fire restrictions on state and federal lands across southern and southeastern Arizona starting in late May.

Beginning Wednesday, May 25 at 8 p.m., additional fire restrictions will go into effect in the Coronado National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for State Trust Lands.

Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit building campfires, smoking, discharging firearms and using off-roadway combustion engines, will remain in effect indefinitely due to increased fire activity and dry conditions.

Portable stoves and lanterns using gas or pressurized liquid with shut-off devices are allowed in areas clear of grasses.

Firework use is prohibited year-round on all federally-managed public lands.

The interagency restrictions will cover the following lands:



Coronado National Forest

Bureau of Land Management districts within Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for State Trust Lands within counties Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz counties.

Local agencies may implement further restrictions.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check with county and municipal governments for restrictions specific to their areas in order to avoid violations.

For additional information, please visit WildlandFire.AZ.gov