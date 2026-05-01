Centenarians share their secrets to a long life at annual event

When the guests of honor at Friday's Salute to Centenarians were born, gas was only 23 cents, Calvin Coolidge was president, and a loaf of bread cost you a dime.

The annual event, held at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, was a celebration of those born in 1926 and before.

KGUN 9 anchor Pat Parris hosted the gathering of nearly 40 centenarians, an event put on by TMC Health and Pima Council on Aging.

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Martin Allen, a retired chemist who just turned 108, has seen a lot of changes in his lifetime.

"Computers, telephones, cars," he said.

Martin said following the golden rule has been the key to his longevity.

Also honored again at this year's event: 102-year-old Harvey Horn.

A World War II hero, Harvey survived his B-17 being shot down and then survived a POW camp.

He even wrote a book about being held captive by the Germans.

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Katie Dusenberry was thrilled to be honored at the celebration.

"It's exciting," she said.

The 102-year-old has made a lasting mark on Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Katie was the first female on the Pima County Board of Supervisors and the first woman on the Tucson Airport Authority board.



"Oh yes, a lot of firsts," she said.

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She even has a library named after her in the Foothills, quite a legacy for the centenarian.

"Well, the secret (to a long life) is being kind any time you see somebody," she said.