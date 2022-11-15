Watch Now
CCSO in search of shooting suspect in Bisbee

Posted at 6:34 PM, Nov 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is warning the public in the area around Redwing Place in Bisbee to stay inside and lock their doors after a shooting, Monday night.

CCSO says the shooting happened in the Whetstone area.

Deputies are currently searching for a suspect(s).

