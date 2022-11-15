CCSO in search of shooting suspect in Bisbee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is warning the public in the area around Redwing Place in Bisbee to stay inside and lock their doors after a shooting, Monday night.
CCSO says the shooting happened in the Whetstone area.
Deputies are currently searching for a suspect(s).
Stay with KGUN9 for further information.
