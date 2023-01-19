Update on suspected Desert RV shooter

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The case of a Sierra Vista man charged with opening fire at the Desert RV in Whetstone continues to develop.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Bruce Alvin Hansberry went to the business and killed 47-year-old Robert Lizarraga on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Deputies say Lizarraga's 18-year-old nephew Jordan Barajas was also shot. However, they confirm he survived.

Officials within the court held his arraignment on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Court documents reveal a grand jury more recently indicted Hansberry on 16 counts, including:



COUNTS 1, 15 - First degree murder

COUNTS 2, 5-9, 11-14 - Attempt to commit first degree murder

COUNT 3 - Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle

COUNT 4 - Child abuse

COUNT 10 - Child endangerment

COUNT 16 - Burglary in the first degree

Hansberry is pleading not guilty.

He has a hearing scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 in Division One of the Superior Court.