Update on suspected Desert RV shooter

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The case of a Sierra Vista man charged with opening fire at the Desert RV in Whetstone continues to develop.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Bruce Alvin Hansberry went to the business and killed 47-year-old Robert Lizarraga on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Deputies say Lizarraga's 18-year-old nephew Jordan Barajas was also shot. However, they confirm he survived.
Officials within the court held his arraignment on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Court documents reveal a grand jury more recently indicted Hansberry on 16 counts, including:
- COUNTS 1, 15 - First degree murder
- COUNTS 2, 5-9, 11-14 - Attempt to commit first degree murder
- COUNT 3 - Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle
- COUNT 4 - Child abuse
- COUNT 10 - Child endangerment
- COUNT 16 - Burglary in the first degree
Hansberry is pleading not guilty.
He has a hearing scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 in Division One of the Superior Court.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.