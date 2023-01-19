Watch Now
Update on suspected Desert RV shooter

Charges include first degree murder, child abuse, burglary
DESERT RV SHOOTING.00_00_33_01.Still001.jpg
KGUN 9 On Your Side
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 15:00:23-05

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The case of a Sierra Vista man charged with opening fire at the Desert RV in Whetstone continues to develop.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Bruce Alvin Hansberry went to the business and killed 47-year-old Robert Lizarraga on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Deputies say Lizarraga's 18-year-old nephew Jordan Barajas was also shot. However, they confirm he survived.

Officials within the court held his arraignment on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Court documents reveal a grand jury more recently indicted Hansberry on 16 counts, including:

  • COUNTS 1, 15 - First degree murder
  • COUNTS 2, 5-9, 11-14 - Attempt to commit first degree murder
  • COUNT 3 - Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle
  • COUNT 4 - Child abuse
  • COUNT 10 - Child endangerment
  • COUNT 16 - Burglary in the first degree

Hansberry is pleading not guilty.

He has a hearing scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 in Division One of the Superior Court.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

