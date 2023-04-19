CBP officers find guns and cocaine in stolen car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During outgoing operations at the Nogales Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found guns and cocaine in a car trying to enter Mexico.
Officers seized six handguns, 413 rounds of ammunition and 46.7 grams of cocaine hidden in a stolen car.
Three of the guns were made completely automatic through illegal modifications.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.