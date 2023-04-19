Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

CBP officers find guns and cocaine in stolen car

us cbp.jpg
Twitter: @CBPPortDirNOG
us cbp.jpg
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 19:06:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During outgoing operations at the Nogales Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found guns and cocaine in a car trying to enter Mexico.

Officers seized six handguns, 413 rounds of ammunition and 46.7 grams of cocaine hidden in a stolen car.

Three of the guns were made completely automatic through illegal modifications.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch and enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

Enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes