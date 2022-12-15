Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Caught on camera: Man spots mountain lion second time this year

Confirmed through AZ Game & Fish Dept.
AZGFD Mountain Lion Jerry Rowlette
mountain lion Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson, Jerry Rowlette.jpg
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 14:59:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second time this year, Jerry Rowlette's trail cameras have caught a mountain lion sneaking around his property in the Tucson Mountains.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department's Tucson office confirms the wild animal's sighting Monday night.

Despite the icy weather, this mountain lion was on the move, it says.

However, based off the feline's "behavior" and "movement," the department believes it doesn't need to take action.

To report predator sightings, please call the 24/7 hotline at (623) 236-7201.

RELATED: Local spots mountain lion in Mountain Foothills yard

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM