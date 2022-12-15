Caught on camera: Man spots mountain lion second time this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second time this year, Jerry Rowlette's trail cameras have caught a mountain lion sneaking around his property in the Tucson Mountains.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department's Tucson office confirms the wild animal's sighting Monday night.

Despite the icy weather, this mountain lion was on the move, it says.

However, based off the feline's "behavior" and "movement," the department believes it doesn't need to take action.

To report predator sightings, please call the 24/7 hotline at (623) 236-7201.

