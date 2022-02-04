Watch
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Local spots mountain lion in Catalina Foothills yard

AZ Game & Fish Dept. comments on sighting
Jerry Rowlette
Posted at 2:07 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:32:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local man has spotted a mountain lion in his yard Thursday evening.

Jerry Rowlette lives out in the Catalina Foothills near the mountains.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department's Tucson Office commented saying that sightings like these are not completely out of the ordinary "in outlying areas."

Though it may not be uncommon, the department welcomes help in tracking where wild animals may be traveling to/from.

Watch the video below.

