CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Local spots mountain lion in Catalina Foothills yard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local man has spotted a mountain lion in his yard Thursday evening.

Jerry Rowlette lives out in the Catalina Foothills near the mountains.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department's Tucson Office commented saying that sightings like these are not completely out of the ordinary "in outlying areas."

Though it may not be uncommon, the department welcomes help in tracking where wild animals may be traveling to/from.

A mountain lion outside a home in the Tucson Mtns. foothills overnight. Such sightings are routine in outlying areas, and require no management action by @azgfdTucson. Help us monitor their movement & behavior by calling 623-236-7201 if seen. Trail cam video by Jerry Rowlette. pic.twitter.com/6Vo9gdTYqM — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) February 4, 2022

