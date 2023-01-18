Catalina State Park closure continues due to flooding

Related content in video player: Swift water rescues in southern Arizona after weekend rain.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)—A rare instance of winter flooding has closed Catalina Sate Park to the public since earlier in the week, according to the park's manager.

The Canada del Oro arroyo and its tributaries carry runoff from the Santa Catalinas during rain storms—a common occurrence that can and does often lead to flooding during monsoon, but something that occurs less frequently in the winter, according to Park Manager Steve Hass.

With the local environment still feeling the effects of the Bighorn Fire years later, runoff continues to be a concern.

The state park has been closed since the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 16, when the park was originally scheduled to be open for free to visitors for the MLK holiday.

According to some social media users, multiple campers have been stranded in the park due to the flooding.

KGUN 9 has reached out to park authorities and will have more information on the number of campers stranded and their evacuation when it becomes available.

