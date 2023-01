TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're tracking the winter storm in Southern Arizona Tuesday.

7:50 a.m.

Golder Ranch Fire and Tucson Fire rescued three people and two dogs in a swiftwater incident near Prince and Interstate 10.

6:33 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Tuesday morning, which was set to last until 11 a.m.

The warning covered Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon, Sabino Creek and Ventana Canyon Wash.

