Case against former TPD officer accused of killing man in motorized scooter dismissed without prejudice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The case against former Tucson police officer Ryan Remington in the shooting death of a motorized scooter-using suspect has been dismissed without prejudice.

The ruling from Judge Casey McGinley came Tuesday, a week after news broke that a Pima County Grand Jury declined to indict Remington for any crimes related to the November 2021 death of Richard Lee Richards.

Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, the Pima County Attorney's Office is free to continue to pursue a suit against Remington.

Remington had been working off-duty security for the Walmart at 1650 W. Valencia Drive. He shot Richards when the man, still holding the knife, would not stop from entering the Lowe's.

An autopsy found seven shots in Richard’s body.

Remington was fired from TPD and indicted in 2022, but that indictment was lifted.

