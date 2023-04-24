Watch Now
Carondelet Health Network celebrates Saint Mary’s 143rd anniversary

Carondelet Health Network
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 19:13:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Carondelet Health Network celebrates Saint Mary’s 143rd anniversary on Monday, April 24.

Saint Mary's Hospital opened on April 24, 1880, to treat patients during the tuberculosis pandemic.

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet traveled across the country to establish St. Mary's Hospital, which became Arizona's first hospital.

Their dedication to providing high-quality healthcare to the people of Southern Arizona created the foundation for the care that Carondelet Health Network continues to provide today.

As Carondelet celebrates, spokespeople say they would like to thank all of the employees.

“We are deeply honored to be a part of such an impactful legacy that has grown to a network of hospitals, physician practices, surgery centers, micro-hospitals, and freestanding emergency room, to serve the Tucson and Southern Arizona community for over a century. Our heritage is a testament to the tireless efforts of our staff members who have made it their life's work to uphold the Seven Sisters' mission of compassionate care for all,” said David Ziolkowski, the chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Hospital.

