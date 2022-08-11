Canyon View Elementary School ensures better safety and security

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon View Elementary School welcomed students for the first day of school earlier this week.

Staff and students look forward to a few project throughout the year.

"We have a new ELA curriculum and we're still working on our science for fidelity," said Canyon View principal, Rob Henikman. "We have some other project based learning that will be going into place throughout the campus so that's what we're looking forward to in the school year."

Principal Henikman mention a few changes that are expected such as safety and security for both staff and students.