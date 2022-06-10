Candlelight vigil for Vicki Lynne Hoskinson at Children's Memorial Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community is holding a candlelight vigil for Vicki Lynne Hoskinson Friday night at the Children's Memorial Park.

Planners of the vigil have scheduled the gathering to start at 7:30 p.m., lasting an hour.

They credit the local community for playing a "major role" in searching for Vicki Lynne, saying locals dedicated their time, resources and prayers.

Frank Jarvis Atwood was found guilty of kidnapping and killing the 8-year-old. The state of Arizona executed him Wednesday morning.

At a press conference following the execution, Vicki Lynne's mother shared the following:

Vicki…I want you to be free, little one.



Rest easy our precious, little girl.



May your spirit soar as it continues to live with us in us and through us forever.



Till we meet again.



We will miss you and we will always love you.

For those out of state or unable to attend, people are asked to share photos or memories of Vicki Lynne on the event's Facebook page.

RELATED: