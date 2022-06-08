Frank Atwood declines, then accepts last meal

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Frank Atwood is scheduled for execution on Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 AM, barring a stay of execution.

Atwood originally declined a last meal saying he was fasting, then changed his mind and accepted a meal tray.

The tray included a selection of salami, mustard, peanut butter, jelly, wheat bread, a snack bag of tortilla chips and 1 drink of water with a juice packet.

KGUN Atwood originally declined a last meal, saying he was fasting, then accepted a dinner plate.

