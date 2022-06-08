Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Frank Atwood declines, then accepts last meal

Frank Atwood is scheduled for execution Wednesday, at 10:00 AM MST
Posted: 8:38 AM, Jun 08, 2022
Updated: 2022-06-08 11:38:55-04
Frank Atwood Last Meal
KGUN
Atwood originally declined a last meal, saying he was fasting, then accepted a dinner plate.
Frank Atwood Last Meal

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Frank Atwood is scheduled for execution on Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 AM, barring a stay of execution.

Atwood originally declined a last meal saying he was fasting, then changed his mind and accepted a meal tray.

The tray included a selection of salami, mustard, peanut butter, jelly, wheat bread, a snack bag of tortilla chips and 1 drink of water with a juice packet.

Frank Atwood Last Meal
Atwood originally declined a last meal, saying he was fasting, then accepted a dinner plate.

RELATED TEAM COVERAGE

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE