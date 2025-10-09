Canceled/Postponed: Developing List of Tropical Storm Priscilla Weather Disruptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla continues to make its way north, we can expect widespread showers and thunderstorms over the weekend with a threat of heavy rain and flooding.

LATEST CANCELLATIONS:

AFL Tucson tripleheader canceled

The Arizona Fall League has canceled the AFL Tucson Tripleheader at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium scheduled for Saturday, October 11.

“While we are disappointed in the decision to cancel this event, the safety of our players, staff, and fans is our utmost priority at this time”, Chuck Fox, Director of the Arizona Fall League, said. “We hope to continue to foster a positive relationship with those in Tucson and at Kino Sports Complex in the future.”

For fans who purchased tickets to Saturday’s event, the AFL will be providing the option to either exchange for tickets to both the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby (Nov. 8) and the Fall Stars Game (Nov. 9) or receive a full refund through the original method of purchase. Fans should expect an email within the coming days. For further questions, contact arizonafallleague@mlb.com.

*****

Benson Butterfield Rodeo postponed due to severe weather forecast

The Benson Butterfield Rodeo Committee has announced the postponement of the 2025 Benson Butterfield Rodeo, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12.

New dates for the Benson Butterfield Rodeo will be Friday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 25th, 6 p.m. each evening. Children's events will be on Saturday October 25th starting at 2 p.m.

*****

Tucson Dragway postpones Phocus Law Steve Paulauskis Memorial Race

The ownership and management of Tucson Dragway have postponed the Phocus Law Steve Paulauskis Memorial Race, originally scheduled for this Friday and Saturday. The event will now take place on October 31st and November 1st.

All pre-paid registrations will still be valid for the new dates.

*****

2nd Sunday Vintage Market canceled

The 2nd Sunday Vintage Market will be canceled this Sunday, October 12th, and has been rescheduled for the Sunday, October 19th.