City, county offering free sandbags ahead of weekend rains

Sandbags are now available in the City of Tucson and greater Pima County ahead of the expected rain from Hurricane Priscilla.

In Tucson, sand and empty bags are available in the east Parking Lot of Hi-Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way.

The city asks that you bring your own shovel.

The county will have sandbag stations in several spots, starting on Friday, Oct. 10.

Locations include:



Arivaca: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Road

Mount Lemmon: E. Carter Canyon Road and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway

Catalina/Oro Valley: 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive (Golder Ranch Fire District)

Sahuarita: E. Dawson Road and S. Country Club Road

South Tucson area: 1313 S. Mission Road (Pima County Maintenance Yard)

Ajo Highway area: S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy (fire station)

Vail: 14550 E. Sands Ranch Road (Rincon Valley Fire Station)

Ajo: 1131 N. Ajo Well Road (Pima County Maintenance Yard)

County residents can fill up to 20 sandbags per vehicle, using their own shovels and gloves.