Moisture from TS Priscilla will bring increasing showers and thunderstorms

Cloudy with isolated showers through Friday, then becoming widespread over the weekend
Widespread showers and storms could lead to flooding for the weekend
Tropical moisture brings increasing showers and storms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms today and early Friday.

As moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla continues to make its way north, we can expect widespread
showers and thunderstorms over the weekend with a threat of heavy rain and flooding.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday of next week and temperatures transition from above normal through Friday to below normal by the end of the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

