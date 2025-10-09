Moisture from TS Priscilla will bring increasing showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms today and early Friday.

As moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla continues to make its way north, we can expect widespread

showers and thunderstorms over the weekend with a threat of heavy rain and flooding.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday of next week and temperatures transition from above normal through Friday to below normal by the end of the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

