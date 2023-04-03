Brush fire leads to many road closures and evacuations in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a brush fire on Highway 191 in the Elfrida area on April 3 around 11:40 a.m.

Around 1:06 p.m. another brush fire was reported in the 8800 block of South Williams Road in Hereford.

At 2 p.m. evacuations were placed for the area of Foudy Road, Copper Glance, North of Waters and South of Hereford Road.

Hereford Road is closed east of Palominas Road and south to Highway 92 along with Palominas Road is closed south to Highway 92.

The fire moved north east of the area.

Road Closures Confirmed:



Hereford Road at Copper Glance south to Highway 92.

Palominas Road at Hereford Road south to Highway 92.

Palominas Road at Three Canyons.

Entire area closed for traffic in this area, please avoid until further notice.

At 3:10 p.m. residents on Red Mountain off of Foudy were advised to evacuate.

Cochise County Animal Control Officers are on the scene and responding to assistance calls.