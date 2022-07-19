Bomb threat at the University of Arizona College of Nursing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Updated at 4:30 p.m.

According to University of Arizona Police Department, not threat was found.

Nursing building is clear.

———

The University of Arizona Police Department is responding to a bomb threat.

Officers say the bomb threat was made at the University of Arizona College of Nursing.

Police were dispatched to 1304 N. Martin near Campbell and Speedway.

The UAPD has evacuated the building and advises the public to avoid the area.

Responding officers told KGUN 9's Greg Bradbury people in the building reported hearing a fire alarm before getting instructions to leave.

On-scene police say searching the building could take a while as investigators thoroughly search the college.

No one is allowed in until authorities have declared the area safe.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.