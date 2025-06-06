Blast from the past - City of Tombstone welcomes back familiar face

CITY OF TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tombstone announced Bob Randall is returning as Marshal.

He was first sworn into the position in 2015, bringing with him over 40 years of law enforcement experience following his retirement from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

In October 2020, Randall stepped down as Marshal because he says he wanted to spend more time at home with his family and have free time to do the things he loves.

The City of Tombstone says his return is met with widespread community support and confidence.

Randall says returning to Tombstone feels like coming home.

"This community means a great deal to me. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated staff of the Marshal's Office and reconnecting with the people of Tombstone as we continue building a safe and resilient community," stated Randall.

This comes after former Marshal Jim Adams resigned back in February.

After Adams submitted his resignation, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office asked the Arizona Attorney General to investigate the Marshal's office.

At the time, Interim Tombstone Marshal Bob Watkins told KGUN 9 there were glaring problems in a report following a use of force investigation into a K9 attack last year.

According to City officials, Marshal Randall began his duties Thursday and has already begun meeting with community members, business owners, and public safety partners to ensure open lines of communication and a shared vision for a safer Tombstone.