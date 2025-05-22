Citizen advisory group helps bridge relationship between residents, Tombstone Marshal's Office

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of Tombstone residents is helping to improve the relationship between the Tombstone Marshal’s Office and community members. Interim Marshal Bob Watkins created the group after the Attorney General's Office announced they were investigating the TMO.

“That investigation sparked a storm of rumors and accusations that were not true, and those things can ruin lives. They ruin careers,” said Tombstone Citizen Advisory Group Member, John Marrs.

The attorney general's announcement earlier this year pushed Watkins to want more transparency from the department.

There are four community members on the newly created Tombstone Citizen Advisory Group. Watkins says he was looking for community members who have a good reputation in the community, who people trust, and people who will tell him what's happening, since often times he says people don't want to share how they're feeling or the problems they have.

“I want them to hold me accountable and help me navigate these delicate waters of this investigation....there's a lot of things going on in a little city,” Watkins said.

He says the investigation caused speculation and mistrust within the community, ultimately affecting the deputy marshals.

"The men and women of the marshal's offices have done a great job, but they're getting beat up within the community and on social media,” Watkins said.

The group meets monthly, and brings concerns and questions directly to Watkins, allowing for quick responses and changes.

“It gives the citizens a voice, giving them somebody to talk to that they know, that they can trust to give the information to the marshal's office,” said Tombstone Citizen Advisory Group Member, Tammi-Jo Wilkins.

Changes have already been made based on the feedback from the community. Watkins says extra patrols on Camino San Rafael have been added, after speeding concerns were brought to his attention, and deputy marshal's walk the boardwalk on event weekends.

“The Tombstone Marshal's Office is very receptive to both the citizen advisory group as well as the concerns of the citizens,” Watkins said.

The group is a temporary solution. When a new marshal is hired they will determine whether or not this group will continue.

“It has been a positive because things are happening and it's it's being noticed by the community,” Wilkins said.

Watkins told KGUN the AG’s office the investigation is ongoing, and they have interviews scheduled for next month.

Tombstone residents can reach out to the Tombstone Citizen Advisory Group on Facebook to share their concerns or questions directly with the group.

