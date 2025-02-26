Watch Now
Arizona Attorney General asked to investigate Tombstone Marshal's Office day after marshal's resignation

TOMSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dustin Escapule, the mayor of Tombstone, has announced he is asking the Arizona Attorney General to investigate the Tombstone Marshal's Office after "receiving information of possible misconduct."

Former Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams announced his resignation on Tuesday, February 25. His last day employed with the city is March 14, however, his last day in the office was February 25.

Escapule announced in a letter posted to social media that possible misconduct was reported on February 19.

Following consultation with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Dannels recommended that "the issues be referred to the Arizona Attorney General's Office for a comprehensive investigation."

"The city of Tombstone remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and accountability and will disclose the findings upon the investigation's completion," the mayor said in the letter.

Commander Robert Watkins of the CCSO will serve as interim marshal.

