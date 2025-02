Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams has tendered his resignation after more than four years in the position.

His final day in office is Tuesday, Feb. 25. His final day employed with the city will be March 14.

In an email, Marshal Adams said, "I will deeply miss the citizens of Tombstone, as I have been Blessed to have made so many friends these last four years. My pursuits are taking me elsewhere to serve."

Adams did not give any more details, but said he looked forward "to our continued relationship."