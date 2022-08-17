Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run dies, police still looking for suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has released new information about a bicyclist involved in a recent hit-and-run.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, a man was hit by a car on the 500 block of West Grant Road. But when authorities got to the scene, the driver involved was already gone.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 police have identified the victim as 56-year-old James Charles Ramsay.

Investigators expalined Ramsay was "riding in the bicycle lane of westbound Grant Road." However, they are still not sure if he was cycling with or against traffic.

Magos confirmed Ramsay died Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

Officers are still looking for the suspect involved. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME. Callers will remain anonymous.

