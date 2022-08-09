Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who left bicyclist for dead

Currently under investigation
Caleb Fernandez Bike.jpg
Caleb Fernandez
Caleb Fernandez Bike.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 14:25:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for for a hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist for dead at the corner North Oracle and East Grant roads.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 officers were called to the area Sunday at about 5:30 in the morning.

He said they found a man suffering from injuries connected to a car hitting him.

However, Sgt. Gradillas confirmed responding police couldn't find a car in sight that was responsible.

Emergency crews then took the victim to a hospital due to his "serious to life-threatening injuries."

Details are limited at this time while investigators look for a suspect.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!