Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who left bicyclist for dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for for a hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist for dead at the corner North Oracle and East Grant roads.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 officers were called to the area Sunday at about 5:30 in the morning.

He said they found a man suffering from injuries connected to a car hitting him.

However, Sgt. Gradillas confirmed responding police couldn't find a car in sight that was responsible.

Emergency crews then took the victim to a hospital due to his "serious to life-threatening injuries."

Details are limited at this time while investigators look for a suspect.

