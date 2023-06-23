AZDPS: Man arrested after impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 19 Interstate 17 in the area of milepost 317, south of Flagstaff.

Following a minor road rage incident, the suspect and victim both came to a stop on an exit ramp.

The suspect then approached the victim's car while holding a handgun in his right holstered hand.

During their interaction, the suspect threatened the victim with jail time for obstruction, saying he was a police officer and an undercover detective responding to an emergency call.

When the victim asked to see the suspect’s badge, the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.

AZDPS identified the suspect as 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn.

Osborn was arrested on June 20 and booked into the Coconino County Jail and charged for impersonating a peace officer, carrying a weapon in the commission of a crime, disorderly conduct with a firearm, assault and threatening or intimidating.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims from other impersonation incidents involving Osborn. Any victims should contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

Any potential victims should contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

