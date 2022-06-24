Filmmaking in Southern Arizona gets boost from bill

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — During a flurry of activity at the Arizona State Capitol Thursday, the House has passed a tax refund bill aimed at bringing filmmaking back to the state.

The bill passed the House tonight by a wide margin, after the Senate advanced the bill early in the day.

It now goes to the governor's desk to sign.

The bill gives production companies tax rebates for shooting movies and TV shows in Arizona.

Backed by State Senator David Gowan of Sierra Vista, it requires the use of production facilities within the state.

The tax rebates start at $75 million in 2023, goes to $100 million the following year and tops out at $125 million in 2025 and subsequent years.

One film can only receive $25 million.

