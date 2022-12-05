Watch Now
AZ-DPS involved shooting shuts down Arivaca Road

Confirmed through Arivaca Fire District
Posted at 11:03 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 13:03:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety worker shut down Arivaca Road overnight.

An EMT with the Arivaca Fire District tells KGUN 9 it all began Sunday afternoon when authorities first heard about a crash near mileposts 19 and 20.

Apparently, the Helmet Peak Fire Department was called first, but they were on another call. So, Arivaca firefighters were dispatched to "a shooting."

Investigators shut down Arivaca Road from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

