DPS trooper shoots, kills suspected human smuggler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper shot and killed a suspect at a traffic stop on Arivaca Road Sunday.

According to DPS, the trooper stopped a large SUV for traffic violations and suspected criminal activity.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, a passenger opened the rear door and confronted the trooper.

This led the trooper to finding eight people in the SUV. The DPS says the confrontation appeared to be pre-planned.

DPS investigators have reason to believe the SUV was suspected of human smuggling.

The trooper pointed his weapon at the driver, who drove away. That's when the trooper fired a bullet and hit the driver.

The trooper, who was later treated for non-life threatening injuries, ran back to his vehicle and followed the SUV, which stopped after about one mile.

The trooper saw that the driver was injured and pulled the driver out. The driver died at the scene.

