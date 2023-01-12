Attorney: Grand jury refuses to re-indict former TPD officer in mobility scooter shooting death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Grand Jury has refused to re-indict a former Tucson Police officer in the shooting death of a man in a mobility scooter.

The Grand Jury ruling, called a no-bill, means the Grand Jurors found the case against Ryan Remington was not strong enough to justify a jury trial.

Last month, a judge threw out the original indictment against former officer Ryan Remington after the judge agreed with Remington’s attorney that when the Pima County Attorney’s Office presented information that led the Grand Jury to indict Remington, Grand Jurors were given incomplete information on the case. Prosecutors had the option to present the case to Grand Jurors again.

The second presentment resulted in the no-bill ruling.

Arguing to throw out the indictment, Defense attorney Mike Storie said Grand Jurors were not given full information on TPD policy in such cases including that officers are not to assume someone in a wheelchair is unable to stand up and walk. Storie argued in court that Grand Jurors never heard evidence Richards was able to stand and move without his mobility scooter. Remington shot and killed Richard Lee Richards in November of 2021.

Witnesses said Richards stole a toolbox from a Walmart on West Valencia Road, brandished a knife, refused orders to stop, and rolled his mobility scooter into a nearby Lowe’s store.Remington was not on duty for Tucson Police. He had been hired to supplement store security at the Walmart. Remington shot Richards multiple times when Richards continued to roll into the Lowe’s after Remington ordered him to stop.

Storie confirmed to KGUN9 he was told by the Deputy County Attorney who presented the case to the Grand Jury a second time that Grand Jurors decided on a no-bill. Storie says even without an indictment Remington is still formally charged in the case until a judge removes the charges.

