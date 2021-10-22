Arrest made in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Savannah Nacaroti

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanks in part to community support, authorities have arrested the suspect in a road rage-connected shooting that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Savannah Nacaroti.

Tucson police say 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti was shot to death in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive on Tuesday at about 4:20 p.m.

She was with a man who was also shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, Narcaroti and a male companion were driving in the area when a motorcyclist and his passenger engaged in a road rage incident. Following the interaction, an individual on the motorcycle shot Nacaroti and the man she was with.

Tucson police homicide detectives released surveillance video of the suspect and requested assistance from the community in identifying the suspect which resulted in information that detectives were able to use to locate and arrest 30-year-old Justin Clark Nichols at a hotel in the 1500 block of south Freeway.

Police: 21-year-old woman shot, killed by motorcyclist in road rage clash

They also located the motorcycle that was used in the shooting and had been reported stolen.

Nichols was booked into Pima County Jail and charged with 1st Degree Murder, Drive-by Shooting, Aggravated Assault, and Endangerment.

