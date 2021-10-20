Police: 21-year-old woman shot, killed by motorcyclist in road rage clash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to incorrect information provided by TPD, the original version of this story said that suspects were in custody. There are no suspects in custody.
A 21-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a road rage-connected shooting.
Tucson police say 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti was shot to death in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive. at about 4:20 p.m.
She was with a man who was also shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
According to witnesses, Narcaroti and the man she was with were driving in area when a motorcyclist and his passenger engaged in a road rage scuffle.
One of the people on the motorcycle shot both victims.
There are no suspects in custody.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
