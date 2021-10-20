Watch
Police: 21-year-old woman shot, killed by motorcyclist in road rage clash

Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 15:37:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to incorrect information provided by TPD, the original version of this story said that suspects were in custody. There are no suspects in custody.

Tucson police say 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti was shot to death in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive. at about 4:20 p.m.

She was with a man who was also shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, Narcaroti and the man she was with were driving in area when a motorcyclist and his passenger engaged in a road rage scuffle.

One of the people on the motorcycle shot both victims.

There are no suspects in custody.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

