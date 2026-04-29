Armless Pilot inducted into Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local pilot with a can-do attitude is proving that anything can be done with hard work and determination despite having a disability.



Now, she’s being recognized with the highest honor in our state by being inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame.



KGUN9’s Concetta Callahan got a chance to talk to the first licensed armless airplane pilot.



Concetta asked Jessica Cox, “Do you know of anyone else who has flown planes with their feet before?”

Jessica replied, “I don’t believe there is anyone who has flown an airplane with their feet.”

Making Jessica the first person to do just that.

She is proving that the sky is the limit for her.

Being inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor for her and a historic aviation achievement.



Her very proud husband, Patrick Chamberlain, supports her in her love for flying.

Together, the couple started the Rightfooted Foundation International to empower those without arms.

“Helping parents teach their kids that they are capable,” she explained.



“Jessica has always worked with kids without arms. Since the day I met her, she was already networking with parents and meeting kids all across the country,” said Patrick.



Jessica has a sweet photo with a 6-year-old in the co-pilot seat.

The child was born just like her, without arms.



“It’s a wonderful organization that really inspires and brings out that message that disability does not mean inability,” Jessica said.



Showing others born just like her that you really can do anything you set your mind to.



“Just to be able to get in the plane, land a plane at an airport, climb out of that airplane and say, ‘hey, if I can fly with my feet then who is to say what people with disabilities can or cannot do’?”



Jessica will be honored at the Pima Air and Space Museum during a special ceremony on Friday, May 15th.

Be sure to check out the Hall of Fame wall on your next visit.