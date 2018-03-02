Arizona Wildcats lose final basketball recruit for next season

TUCSON, Ariz. - Following the decommitment of Brandon Williams Friday, the Arizona Wildcats now have no members left in the recruiting class for their 2018-2019 basketball squad.

Shareef O'Neal -- Shaquille O'Neal's son -- also recently decommitted.

O'Neal is a five-star prospect, while Williams -- a 6-2 point guard out of Encinas, Calif. -- is a four-star recruit.

In a message posted on Twitter, Williams said while he is reopening his recruitment, he is not ruling out joining the Wildcats.

"I am NOT closing the door on Wildcat basketball," he Tweeted.

O'Neal has since committed to UCLA.

Arizona basketball has been mired in controversy since October, when the FBI arrested assistant coach Book Richardson on bribery charges. The program took another knock last week when an ESPN article accused head coach Sean Miller of offering a player $100,000 to come to the school. Miller and the UA are disputing the article and Miller returned to coach the team Thursday night.