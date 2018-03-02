Wildcat fans go crazy as Sean Miller returns courtside

TUCSON, Ariz. - Wildcat fans roared as Sean Miller entered McKale Center before the game Thursday evening.

KGUN 9 On Your Side's Erica Weston was at the game and she said chants erupted a Miller waved to the crowd.

As expected, McKale Center went bananas when Sean Miller took the court. Miller waving to the crowd. U of A chants erupt. — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) March 2, 2018

This comes after Sean Miller sat out the game against Oregon last Saturday.