Wildcat fans go crazy as Sean Miller returns courtside

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
10:12 PM, Mar 1, 2018
As Sean Miller maintain his innocence, his fans on University Boulevard are standing by their coach as well.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
TUCSON, Ariz. - Wildcat fans roared as Sean Miller entered McKale Center before the game Thursday evening.

KGUN 9 On Your Side's Erica Weston was at the game and she said chants erupted a Miller waved to the crowd.

This comes after Sean Miller sat out the game against Oregon last Saturday.

